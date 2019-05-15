Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
William M. Elliott, age 80, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Lincolnwood. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Susmarski; loving father of James (the late Lynne), Thomas (Cathy), and Jeffrey (Rose) Elliott, Don (Karen) and Rick (Laura) Ledbetter; cherished grandfather of Zoe, Carolyn (Brent) Kosok, Kyle, Christian, Hope, Matthew, Joseph, Danny, Paige, and Barron; dear great-grandfather of Vesla; fond brother of Karen (Larry) Jamrozek. Visitation, Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Service, Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Union Ridge Cemetery, Chicago. Memorial contributions may be made to Chicago (for breast cancer research), 213 W. Institute Pl., Suite 302, Chicago, IL, 60610, or Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Av., Chicago, IL, 60660. A man who did it "his way." Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
