William M. Garcia
William M. Garcia, 77, of Niles formerly of Edison Park. Beloved husband to Charmaine, nee Lehmann for 56 years. Loving father of William R. (Dawn) Garcia, Michelle Castronova, Anthony (Jennifer) Garcia and Chrisann (Richard) Fahy. Proud grandfather of Alyssa, Emily, William, Jake, Amanda, Nicholas, Curtis, Jason, A.J., Olivia, Cody, Kaylin, Meegan, Hayden, and many nieces and nephews. Dearest brother of Amy late (Robert) Krieger, Sue (James) Gasparo, and his late brothers Ignatius (Kathy), Joseph (Rita), Paul (Aracely), and Archie Garcia.

Bill was a retired 40 + year printer at Segerdahl Corporation and an avid Cubs and Bears fan, who would often enjoy a Miller Lite with friends and family.

Due to the governmental regulations on public gatherings the interment was private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future. Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Charmaine, Billy, Michelle, Tony and Chrisann - we are heartbroken along with all of you. We loved Bill so much and we will miss him. He was the nicest, kindest and most loving person. Bill always asked about others and cared so much for everyone. We have been blessed with his friendship for so many years and enjoyed many wonderful times together. May God comfort all of you and fill you with His peace and love as you miss your wonderful Husband and Father and as we miss our dear Friend. Rest in God's loving arms Bill -- we love you.
John Kalish
Friend
What a good man!! Always a friendly smile and made you feel good to be around him!! My condolences to all of Bills family!!
Christopher Witt
Coworker
Chrisann, Rich, Kaylin, Meegan, Hayden, Mrs. Garcia and family,
I'm absolutely heart broken over your loss. Well, really it's all of our loss. He was such a sweet man. We always enjoyed seeing him whether it be at house parties or your girls sporting events. He will sorely be missed. Love you guys.
Valerie Green
Friend
The Torrey family extends their deepest sympathy to Mrs. Garcia, Billy, Michelle, Tony and Chrisann. We know you are broken hearted, and we are sorry. But find comfort in each other and keep his memory alive. We know that Mr. Garcia, Mr. Mulkerin, Mr. Malooly, and our Mom and Dad are all enjoying each others company again. The Oleander/Olcott Gang is back together. I will miss his kind simile, generous laugh, the way he walked light on his feet. Prayers for all of you, xo Annie
Annie Torrey - Mendez
Friend
What a great guy. Always interested, always caring, always upbeat.
Mike and Linda Mulkerin
We will miss Bill's crazy sense of humor and always positive attitude. I'll even miss overhearing he & Jim dissecting the Cubs game as it played on TV. What a great friend, husband, father and grandfather. Much love.
Denise Przybylski
