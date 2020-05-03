Dear Charmaine, Billy, Michelle, Tony and Chrisann - we are heartbroken along with all of you. We loved Bill so much and we will miss him. He was the nicest, kindest and most loving person. Bill always asked about others and cared so much for everyone. We have been blessed with his friendship for so many years and enjoyed many wonderful times together. May God comfort all of you and fill you with His peace and love as you miss your wonderful Husband and Father and as we miss our dear Friend. Rest in God's loving arms Bill -- we love you.

John Kalish

Friend