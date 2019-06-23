|
|
William M. Haggerty Beloved husband for 58 years of the late Augustina "Gus" nee Leitman; loving father of Michael, Martin, Brian (Cathy), Kathleen (Lucio) Davila, Nancy (Steve) Seagren, Maureen (the late Martin) Jordan, William J. and the late Joseph; devoted grandfather of Bill, Michael, Jack, Liam, Caroline, Marty, Ryan, Neil, Nathanael, Miquela, Elijah and great-grandfather of Trinity, Catie and Sean; cherished brother of Jack (Jeanne) Haggerty; fond uncle of Cathy (John), Susan (Scott), Johnny (Linda), Barbara (Ben) and the late Herb (Carol). Proud graduate of Fenwick High School and Loyola University. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. for the Celebration of the Mass at Saint Philip the Apostle Church 1223 W. Holtz Ave., Addison. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019