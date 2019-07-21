|
|
William M. "Billy" Hall. Age 61. Former long haul truck driver. Beloved husband of Laurie Hall. Loving father of Sam (Melissa) Hall. Proud grandfather of Deanna, Brad "Clyde" and Corie Lynn Hall. Dear sister of Cathy (Richard) Merdzinski and the late Steven (Linda) Hall and the late Reca Hall. Fond brother-in-law of Patricia (Richard) Pacewic, Kathy (Jim) Allan, Bern (Lin) Mulvaney and Ed "Mike" (Jan) Mulvaney. Dear son of the late William and Sue Hall. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park where services will be held Wednesday 12 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday Morning 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019