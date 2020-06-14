William M. Huening dear son of the late William J. Huening & the late Joan A. Huening. Loving brother of Jeanne (Willie Hayward) Huening, Laurie (Dr. John) Gashkoff and the late Linda Suhr. Fond uncle of Terry (Dawn) Kremin, Leslie Kremin, Rachael (Greg) Udouj, Dr. Margaret (Tony) Rizzo, Lexi (Neil) Ostrander, Emma Huening & Olivia Huening Great uncle of Mya Kremin, Caden Mcferrin, Sophia Udouj, Benjamin Udouj & Ava Ostrander. Great great uncle of Leo Hayes. Private internment. Donations in his honor to Meadows Sheltered Care, 3250 S. Plum Grove Rd,(Meacham Rd) Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008.
Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.