William Kernan, decorated WWII Army Veteran, passed away February 14, 2019 at age 98. He was born April 14, 1920 in Chicago to John and Margaret Kernan. Bill is survived by his son William Kernan Jr., daughter Mary Ellen Kernan, sister Peggy McGinley, two grandsons, three great grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. Bill was preceded in death by his former wife June Kernan and his wife of 31 years, Valentine Kernan.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019