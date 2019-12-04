Home

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
William M. Lyons Obituary
William M. Lyons, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Theresa nee Delli. Loving father of Kevin (Kathy) Lyons, Barry (Diane) Lyons, Margaret (Michael) Ryan, Alan (Maria) Lyons & Joyce (John) Stuart. Cherished grandfather of 7 & great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late James, Cele, Helen, Jack, Rita, Mary & Barbara. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of Sheet Metal Local #73, Elks, St. Gerald Holy Name Society & fondly remembers coaching basketball at St. Gerald. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tabor Hills Supportive Living Community, 1439 McDowell Rd. Naperville, IL 60563 taborhills.org would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
