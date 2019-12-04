|
William M. Lyons, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Theresa nee Delli. Loving father of Kevin (Kathy) Lyons, Barry (Diane) Lyons, Margaret (Michael) Ryan, Alan (Maria) Lyons & Joyce (John) Stuart. Cherished grandfather of 7 & great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late James, Cele, Helen, Jack, Rita, Mary & Barbara. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of Sheet Metal Local #73, Elks, St. Gerald Holy Name Society & fondly remembers coaching basketball at St. Gerald. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tabor Hills Supportive Living Community, 1439 McDowell Rd. Naperville, IL 60563 taborhills.org would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019