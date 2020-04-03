|
Former spouse of the late Carol; Loving father of William Jr., Thomas, and John (Valerie); Cherished "Big Bill" of William III, Kyle, Joseph, Eric, Thomas Jr., Samuel, Ryan, and Johanna; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Former Chicago Ridge Fireman; Avid beer can collector, and loved by all who knew him; All Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020