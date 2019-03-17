Home

William M. Simon, Jr., 74, Vietnam Air Force Veteran. Beloved wife of Donna, nee Carusillo; devoted father of Jennifer (Marty) Slevin and Heidi (Michael) Hardek; proud grandfather of Gabi, Matthew, Avery and Molly; loving son of the late Alice Irland and William Simon, Sr.; dearest brother of Nancy (Jim) Cousineau, the late Richard Simon, Joan Rogers and Leslie Mikoles; fond brother-in-law of Phillip, Thomas and Mickey (Suzanne) Carusillo and Joanne (Chuck) Jager; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 AM from Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL 60467. Mass 10:00 AM. Cremation Private. Visitation Sunday 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, www.givetomedicine.uchicago.edu 773-702-6565 will be appreciated. Info. 708-460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
