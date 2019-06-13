Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
William M. Uhler, DDS.Beloved husband of Roberta, nee Soll. Loving father of Jaclyn (Rob) Ackerman and Lenie (Glenn) Jett. Adored "Das" of Annabelle and Raiden. Cherished son of Cynthia and the late George Uhler. Dear brother of Susie (Chuck) Cutler, Terry (Alan) Gault and Neil (Stephanie) Uhler. Proud uncle of Bradley, Daniel, Nicole, Greg, Gabriel and Michael. Will be missed by many friends. Service Friday 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to , or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
