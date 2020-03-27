|
|
William M. Weiner, 86 years young, died peacefully on March 23, 2020. Husband and best friend of Myra, nee Teplitz. Father of David and Babette. Boompa to Cliff, Jared, Melissa and Jack. Grand Boompa to William. Brother In Law to Roda, Jack and Ellen. Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill was optimistic, and caring man, with a larger-than-life personality. Due to the current health crisis, memorial celebrations have been delayed. Contributions may be made to JourneyCare CareCenter, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020