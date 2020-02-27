|
|
William Marthens Gardner, M.D., passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at the age of 87 in Naples, Florida. A native Chicagoan, he was a true servant leader, an intrepid adventure traveler, a photographer with a keen eye, a master griller, and, we're convinced, a cowboy in a previous life. He touched and enriched the lives of everyone he came to know. His was a life well lived. We miss him already. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Marilyn; their children Jeff (Leigh), Allison (Adam), and Glen (Beth); their four grandchildren Blair, Madeline, Jake, and Olivia; and his sister Betty. He was predeceased by his son Greg and his brother Russ. Visitation Saturday February 29th from 12 noon-2:00 p.m., with a memorial service from 2 at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A celebration of Dr. Gardner's life will also be held Saturday afternoon March 14, 2020 at The Vi at Bentley Village, Naples, FL. Funeral info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020