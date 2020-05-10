Bill and Sue were neighbors of ours, directly across the street in Westchester. As my parents aged, Bill was always helpful if they needed anything. Their sons, and Bill, also, at times, cut my parents grass when needed. If there was a problem or my Dad needed assistance with anything, Bill was there; if there was a flood, Bill was there for them to assist in any way, even when he had his own home to take care of in those times. His family should take comfort in knowing he is now at peace, enjoying the graces of God in heaven.

Vivian and Jim Kalchbrenner

Friend