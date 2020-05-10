William Martin
1941 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Martin, of Westchester, was born on August 26, 1941. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and Geraldine Martin and his sisters Geriann and Maureen. After a courage battle against COVID-19 and Parkinson's (Lewy Body-Dementia), he finally died peacefully in hospice. On March 15, 1969, he married Susan Kein Martin. Together the lived and raised their three sons, Sean, Brian and Timothy in Westchester. He is survived by his wife Sue of Westchester, and sons Sean of Pacific City, Oregon, Brian (Jill) of Woodridge and Tim (Cheryl) of Elmhurst; cherished grandchildren Amy, Brett, Meghan, Abbey and Eric; brother Jim (Donna) of Birmingham, MI and multiple nieces and nephews. He was a 1959 graduate of Fenwick High School. Bill and Sue are owners of Ceramic Art Café in La Grange, IL from 1998 to the present. Donations appreciated to Wounded Warriors, Parkinson's and COVID-19 Research in Bill's name. Rest in Peace Bill, Dad and Papa. Arrangements handled by Donald R Smith. For information 708-772-0258.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
We will miss you
Mary & Al Gamauf
Friend
May 7, 2020
Our condolences to Sue, family and friends of Bill. Together they were unknowingly partially the inspiration for my husband and I opening our business. Long ago I brought my Girl scout troop to their ceramic studio. It was so reminiscent of my upbringing. My mom and grandmother owned a craft studio. Sue and Bill were so lovely and really looked to enjoy their creative space and life they built. The experience they provided sparked something in me that day. I'm forever gratetful to them both for inspiring me to follow my dreams. So sorry to hear this news. You'll all be in our thoughts and prayers.
Meg LeFaivre
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
Bill and Sue were neighbors of ours, directly across the street in Westchester. As my parents aged, Bill was always helpful if they needed anything. Their sons, and Bill, also, at times, cut my parents grass when needed. If there was a problem or my Dad needed assistance with anything, Bill was there; if there was a flood, Bill was there for them to assist in any way, even when he had his own home to take care of in those times. His family should take comfort in knowing he is now at peace, enjoying the graces of God in heaven.
Vivian and Jim Kalchbrenner
Friend
May 6, 2020
Carolyn Johnson
May 6, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
