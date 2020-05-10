William J. "Bill" Martin, of Westchester, was born on August 26, 1941. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and Geraldine Martin and his sisters Geriann and Maureen. After a courage battle against COVID-19 and Parkinson's (Lewy Body-Dementia), he finally died peacefully in hospice. On March 15, 1969, he married Susan Kein Martin. Together the lived and raised their three sons, Sean, Brian and Timothy in Westchester. He is survived by his wife Sue of Westchester, and sons Sean of Pacific City, Oregon, Brian (Jill) of Woodridge and Tim (Cheryl) of Elmhurst; cherished grandchildren Amy, Brett, Meghan, Abbey and Eric; brother Jim (Donna) of Birmingham, MI and multiple nieces and nephews. He was a 1959 graduate of Fenwick High School. Bill and Sue are owners of Ceramic Art Café in La Grange, IL from 1998 to the present. Donations appreciated to Wounded Warriors, Parkinson's and COVID-19 Research in Bill's name. Rest in Peace Bill, Dad and Papa. Arrangements handled by Donald R Smith. For information 708-772-0258.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.