William McCole, 84, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born in Malin, Co. Donegal, Ireland on March 17, 1936 to Richard and Mary (nee McLaughlin) McCole. When William was a child he moved to Scotland to be a Shepherd, he would eventually move to the United States at the age of 17 and he held down two full time jobs. He went to an Irish Dance and saw his future bride Jeanine (nee Lavelle) and said, "I'm going to marry her" and he had not even met her yet. He and Jeanine just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. William went on to start his own construction business until his retirement. He and Jeanine would spend their winters in the Florida Keys for 30+ years. William loved to be around people and when he was with them he always made them feel special. William is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Jeanine; his daughter Catherine McCole; granddaughter Jessica Boettcher; his loving siblings Mary Rose (Jack) Ballie and Charles McCole; sisters in-law Carol McCole, Elizabeth McCole, and Sarah McCole; many adoring nieces and nephews and most of all his beloved dog Tibbie. William was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Celia Douglas, Edward, John, Bernard, Richard, Patrick, Margaret McSheffrey, Phillip, and James. A private family burial will take place at Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be sent to Paws, 1997 Clybourne Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or (773) 935-7297 in loving memory of William McCole. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com