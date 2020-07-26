1/
William McCole
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William McCole, 84, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born in Malin, Co. Donegal, Ireland on March 17, 1936 to Richard and Mary (nee McLaughlin) McCole. When William was a child he moved to Scotland to be a Shepherd, he would eventually move to the United States at the age of 17 and he held down two full time jobs. He went to an Irish Dance and saw his future bride Jeanine (nee Lavelle) and said, "I'm going to marry her" and he had not even met her yet. He and Jeanine just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. William went on to start his own construction business until his retirement. He and Jeanine would spend their winters in the Florida Keys for 30+ years. William loved to be around people and when he was with them he always made them feel special. William is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Jeanine; his daughter Catherine McCole; granddaughter Jessica Boettcher; his loving siblings Mary Rose (Jack) Ballie and Charles McCole; sisters in-law Carol McCole, Elizabeth McCole, and Sarah McCole; many adoring nieces and nephews and most of all his beloved dog Tibbie. William was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Celia Douglas, Edward, John, Bernard, Richard, Patrick, Margaret McSheffrey, Phillip, and James. A private family burial will take place at Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be sent to Paws, 1997 Clybourne Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or (773) 935-7297 in loving memory of William McCole. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 26 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maryann Mccole
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved