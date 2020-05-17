William P. McKeever, M.D., age 96, of Glenview and formerly of Winnetka, passed away on May 14 after a long illness. Bill, or Willie as he was known in Ireland, was born on June 27, 1923 in Dublin. He attended Belvedere College and received his MD from University College Dublin in 1947, graduating in first place. He came to the US for a fellowship at Johns Hopkins and moved to Chicago to work in research at GD Searle. While in Chicago, he met his beloved wife Joanie on a blind date. They were married for 66 years when she passed away in March. He was drafted into the US Army and served as a cardiologist at Walter Reed Medical Center. He was a professor of medicine at Northwestern University and a long-time senior attending physician at Evanston Hospital, where he had a large cardiology practice and conducted research. He particularly enjoyed the challenge of teaching. He served as president of the Medical Staff, ran the coronary care unit, was vice chairman of medicine at Evanston, and chief of medicine at the newly opened Glenbrook Hospital. Known for his sharp clinical skills and great mind, he was a man of integrity and high standards. Beloved husband of the late Joan McKeever. Loving father of Diane (Eric Jensen), Ellen (Kurt Junger), and Michael (Roberta). Adoring grandfather of Alessandra, Michela and Luca McKeever, and Fiona Junger, and step-grandson Colin Jensen (Renata Pasmanik). Survived by brothers Niall (Aedeen), Luke (Miriam), Peter (Claire) and Malachy, brother in law Jay Turner, and preceded in death by brothers Brian (Daphne), Charlie (Mary), and OIiver (Pamela) and sister Biddy. Uncle of many fond nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary Rose McKeever.
Interment Private. Memorial service to be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, Illinois 60026-4600 (www.wgaesf.org).
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020.