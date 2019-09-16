|
Dr. William Meadow, 70
Beloved husband of Susan nee Goldin. Loving father of Alexander (Jessica Kumar) Meadow, Dr. Nathaniel (Lucy) Meadow and Dr. Jacqueline Meadow. Proud grandfather of Cody and Zia. Dear brother of Melinda (Michael) Berman. Service Tuesday 10AM at KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation, 1100 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The University of Chicago Medical Center in memory of Dr. William Meadow, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019