Dr. William "Bill" Kelly, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019. As he was throughout his life, he was surrounded by his loving family when he passed. Bill was born September 16, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri. Bill loved growing up in the central Illinois town of Taylorville. He was a four sport athlete at Taylorville High School, where he would eventually go on to be inducted into their hall of fame. Bill attended the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign for his pre-dental studies. He went on to receive both his dental degree and orthodontic certificate at Loyola University, Chicago. It was at Loyola where Bill first met Joelle- the love of his life. They were united in marriage in 1970.Following graduation from his orthodontic residency, Bill served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corp in Fort Polk, Louisiana. After leaving the service, Bill and Joelle moved to St. Charles, IL in 1976 to establish his own orthodontic practice and to raise his family. Bill truly enjoyed the practice of orthodontics. He was able to practice at Kelly Orthodontics for over forty years and he loved each and every one of his patients, office staff, and dental colleagues. Bill was excited and proud to be able to work alongside his son Dan for over fifteen years.Bill was proud of his Catholic faith and was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles. Bill was actively involved in his community. In 2011 he was awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Award for his history of service. Bill was extremely proud of his association with Fox Valley Special Recreation Association. This organization provides recreation and leisure opportunities for special needs individuals- including his son David. His tireless dedication of time and talent earned his family the FVSRA "Family of the Year" award twice.Bill loved spending time with this family and friends. He looked forward all year to the annual "Kelly-Abbott" summer vacations to Door County, WI. Bill and Joelle also enjoyed taking their son David to Disney World every year. These trips eventually began to include their grandchildren as well. To befriend Bill meant making a friend for life. While he had countless friends, two particular groups held a special place in his heart. Bill cherished his time with his friends in the "Poker Group" and enjoyed visiting exotic locales with the "Travel Group."Nothing was more important to Bill than supporting his family. His kids and grandkids could always count on seeing and hearing Bill root for them on the sidelines or in the stands. When he wasn't cheering on his own family, Bill enjoyed rooting for the Bears, Bulls, Illini, and especially the Chicago Cubs. As a die-hard Cubs fan, Bill loved taking his family to games, the highlight of which was Game 2 of the 2016 World Series.Bill's proudest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his wife of forty eight years, Joelle (nee Tucker). He is also survived by his children- Dr. Dan (Jen), Mike (Megan), Joe (Laurie), Claire (Hayden), and David. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Will, Katie, Matt, John, Colin, Ryan, Kieran, Caleb, Kyle, Ethan, Riley, Mackenzie, and Hunter.Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL. A funeral mass will take place on 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 26th at St. Patrick Crane Road Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL. For those willing to send an expression of condolence, in lieu of flowers Bill's family suggestions donations to the Fox Valley Special Recreation Foundation. www.fvsrfoundation.org. FVSR Foundation, 2121 W. Indian Trail Road, Aurora, IL 60506 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019