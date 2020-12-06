1/1
William Millerick
William "Bill" Millerick, U.S. Army Veteran, 81, of Hickory Hills, 43 years. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Cody). Loving father of Alison Millerick (Christopher Szela), Nicole (Steven) Serafino, and Melissa Millerick. Dear brother of Sheila (George, deceased) Gilmore, Michael (Patricia) Millerick, Marjorie (John) Keane, Theresa (Bill) Lau, John "Jack" (Judy) Millerick. Loving grandfather of Christopher (Ramona) Serafino, Mackenzie and Morgan Serafino. Loving great-grandfather to Killian Serafino. Caring nephew of Ruth Walsh of Reedsburg, WI, and brother-in-law to Jaclyn Anderson. Predeceased by parents, William and Alice Millerick and sister, Marie Matkovich. Bill will be missed by all who knew him, especially, his 28 nieces and nephews, dear friend, Philip Pecararo, and his many golfing buddies. His proudest golf moment was his hole-in-one on January 25, 2018 at Manatee Golf Course, Hole #3.

Livestreaming of Mass may be viewed on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM on the funeral home website or via the Link to Livestreaming:

https://memorialslive.com/millerick

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Parkinson's Foundation of Greater Illinois or National MS Society Greater Illinois are appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Saint Patricia Church
DEC
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Patricia Church
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
