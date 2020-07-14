William "Mykola" Palanyk, US Army Korean War Veteran.
Born to Samuel and Rose Palanyk in 1928 in Ukraine. Married to Patricia Semerak for 65 years which brought 3 sons, Larry (Debbie), Terry (Marian) and Dan (Michelle). Grandfather of Lisa (Jim), Nicholas, Andrea, Daniel, Jennifer (Dan) and the late Steven. Great-Grandfather of Ryan, Layla, Allison and Kaitlyn. Many nieces and nephews in the US and Ukraine.
William came to America in 1949 after being taken by the Germans at age 13 to work in a forced labor camp and then by the Russians from whom he escaped to Austria. He never saw his family after that.
Graduate of Coyne Electric School. Retired from Reliable Electric after 42 years.
