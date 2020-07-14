1/2
William Mykola Palanyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Mykola" Palanyk, US Army Korean War Veteran.

Born to Samuel and Rose Palanyk in 1928 in Ukraine. Married to Patricia Semerak for 65 years which brought 3 sons, Larry (Debbie), Terry (Marian) and Dan (Michelle). Grandfather of Lisa (Jim), Nicholas, Andrea, Daniel, Jennifer (Dan) and the late Steven. Great-Grandfather of Ryan, Layla, Allison and Kaitlyn. Many nieces and nephews in the US and Ukraine.

William came to America in 1949 after being taken by the Germans at age 13 to work in a forced labor camp and then by the Russians from whom he escaped to Austria. He never saw his family after that.

Graduate of Coyne Electric School. Retired from Reliable Electric after 42 years.

Funeral Thursday 8:45am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski to Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church (8530 W. 131st ST., Palos Park, IL) for services at 10:00AM. Visitation Wednesday from 3-6PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved