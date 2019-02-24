|
William Neal Redman, 69. 40 year resident of SanDiego, formerly of Chicago. Youngest son of Rudolph and Minette Redman. Survived by brothers Frank (Hallie) Redman and Alan (Irene) Redman. William was a retired and valued employee of San Diego County government. William always had a positive attitude with a smile on his face. He will be missed by many. Contributions may be made to the . A private memorial by family will be held in Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019