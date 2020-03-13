Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr
Chicago, IL
View Map

William Neil Masterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Neil Masterson Obituary
William Neil "Nick" Masterson, 86. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee Phelan). Loving father of Neil (Mary), Michael (Mary Kay), Jack (Kelly) Masterson, Sheila (Michael) McCarthy, and Margaret (Owen) Putman. Dear Papa of Ally, Rachel, Nora, Tricia, Michael, Peggy, Megan, Erin, John, Joe, Mitch (Elizabeth), Maggie, Owen (Renee), John (Stacy), Billy (Emily), and Michael. Great-grandfather of Jack, Edward, Lettie, and Oliver. Preceded in death by his dearest siblings Eileen (the late John) Weber, John (the late Peggy) and James Masterson. Uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousin of many. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601 or the LuMind IDSC Foundation 20 Mall Road, Suite 200 Burlington, MA. 01803-4126 or [email protected] For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -