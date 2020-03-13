|
William Neil "Nick" Masterson, 86. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee Phelan). Loving father of Neil (Mary), Michael (Mary Kay), Jack (Kelly) Masterson, Sheila (Michael) McCarthy, and Margaret (Owen) Putman. Dear Papa of Ally, Rachel, Nora, Tricia, Michael, Peggy, Megan, Erin, John, Joe, Mitch (Elizabeth), Maggie, Owen (Renee), John (Stacy), Billy (Emily), and Michael. Great-grandfather of Jack, Edward, Lettie, and Oliver. Preceded in death by his dearest siblings Eileen (the late John) Weber, John (the late Peggy) and James Masterson. Uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousin of many. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601 or the LuMind IDSC Foundation 20 Mall Road, Suite 200 Burlington, MA. 01803-4126 or [email protected] For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020