Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
William Nicholas Beam Sr. Obituary
William Nicholas Beam, Sr., age, 94 formerly of Des Plaines. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Clara Beam, nee Nohr. Devoted father of Carol (William) Palarz, William (Pamela) Beam, Jr., Bruce (Suzanne) Beam, Denise (Max) Hirsch, Diane Brezin, Craig Beam, Debra (the late Tony) Giddings and Robert (Lydia) Beam. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 15. Dear brother of the late Robert (the late Mary) Beam. Bill was a WW2 Navy veteran, a successful businessman and an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan. He will lie instate Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Interment Private at St. Michael Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
