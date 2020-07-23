William Nicholas Meyer, M.D, age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William NIcholas Meyer, M.D, and Loretta Ann Meyer Dillon, as well as his stepfather Walter Dillon, M.D and stepsister Loyola Dillon. He is survived by his four siblings, Paul (Rosalyn) Meyer, Joan Meyer Anzia, Carolyn Meyer Roche, and Richard Meyer, as well as three stepsisters, Gina Schrock (Larry), Ann Wilkinson, and Paula Dillon. In addition he is survived by nephews Nicholas Meyer, Peter Meyer, Kevin Roche (Elizabeth), Patrick Roche, and nieces Katherine Roche, Carolyn Anzia, Sarah Anzia, and Maura Brophey (Chris). He was the great uncle of five: Emma Van Tonder, Norah Van Tonder, Colin Roche, Bridget Roche, and George Brophey.



William graduated from Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Stanford University, and the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.



A memorial service will be held in California after it is safe for family to travel.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stanford (Leland Stanford Junior University) Alumni Association c/o Howard Wolf would be welcome.





