Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
William Nicholas Phillips


1983 - 2019
William Nicholas Phillips Obituary
Age 36 of Fort Collins, Colorado formerly of Highland Park and Deerfield passed away suddenly December 12, 2019 in Westminster, Colorado. He was born May 10, 1983 in Highland Park and graduated from Deerfield High School, class of 2001. Beloved son of William and Ramona nee: Ladurini. Dear brother of Michael. Private Services were held at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood. IL 60040. For more information please call: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
