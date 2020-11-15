1/1
William Noonan
William Noonan age 93, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on November 7, 2020. Loving Husband to Marion Noonan for 63 years. Beloved father to Mary Ellen, Steven, Michael, and Karen Crotty. Cherished Grandpa to 12. William worked as an Elementary School Principle for 35+ years with Chicago Public Schools, and was an avid hand ball player in his free time.

A visitation will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at Our Lady Of Saint Germaine Catholic Church at 11:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 noon. Please visit AndrewMcGann.com for further service information or updates.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:30 AM
Our Lady Of Saint Germaine Catholic Church
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady Of Saint Germaine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
