William (Bill) O'Neill Somerville died peacefully and surrounded by his family on January 17, 2019. William is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Maryadele (Murphy), and is survived by his three children, Julia Somerville, Amelia (Chris) Moen, and Michael (Elisabeth) Somerville, and four grandchildren, Davis and Vivian Moen, and Mary Rose and James Somerville. He is also survived by two sisters, Lucy Hall and Marion McDevitt, and many nieces and nephews. The son of Henry and Mary Somerville, Bill was born on July 26, 1942, and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the St. Cajetan School and Brother Rice High School, from which he made lifelong friendships. Bill attended Western Michigan University where he excelled at football and served as Captain and Most Valuable Player in 1963. He went on to play professionally for several years after graduating. Thereafter, he served in the Army in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for bravery in combat. After military service, Bill earned a J.D. from DePaul University and a Masters (L.L.M.) in labor law from the George Washington University. He enjoyed a long and successful career with Brandenburg Industrial Service Inc., where he served as President before retiring.Bill, together with his wife Mary, settled in Hinsdale, Illinois, where they raised their three children. Known for his keen intellect, bravery, sharp wit, kindness, and generosity, Bill was held in high regard by many and will be greatly missed by his family and all those fortunate to know him. A memorial service is planned for June 2019 in Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary