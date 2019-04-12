Home

William O. "Liam" Clancy-Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee McGowan); loving father of William Ret. CPD, Kevin (Anne), Brendan (Michelle), Sheila, Christopher (Maria), and the late Maureen; grandfather of Jazmin, Jesse, Gabriel, Mary, Liam USMC, Bonnie, Conor, Nora, Kaitlyn, Ciara, and Margaret; great grandfather of 7; fond brother of Charles (Jan), Mary (Bob) Jurewicz, Pat (Donna), Kay (the late Conrad) Kamer, the late LCpl Joseph A., and Gerard Ret. Sgt. CPD; brother in law of John and Janet McGowan. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Sunday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and on Monday at St. Ita Church 5500 N. Broadway in Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Native of Westport Co. Mayo Ireland. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
