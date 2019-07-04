|
William Ogg of Buffalo Grove and formerly of Evanston, died June 28 after a long illness. He was 93.
Mr Ogg had an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He was a Systems Analyst at CNA for many years.
Mr Ogg was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred.
He is survived by six children. Ruth Ann Peacock of Madison WI, Kathryn Hayes (Mark) of El Sobrante CA, Lauren Ogg of Buffalo Grove IL, David Ogg of Savoy IL, Linda Hill (Robert) of Lincolnshire IL, John Ogg of Skokie IL: and 9 grandchildren and 9 great grand children.
Services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation PO Box 871847 Kansas City, MO 64187-1847
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 4 to July 11, 2019