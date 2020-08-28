William Olenick

86 yrs old, from Chicago, passed peacefully 8-12-20 in Carbondale Colorado where he moved to be closer to 2 of 3 daughters. He owned Crown Engineering Co & loved flying planes among numerous other activities & pursuits. Preceded in death by parents Jack & Reva Olenick, brother Jerry, twin sister Nancy Herman. Survived by daughters, Teri Christensen husband Joe, Lori Spence husband Kim of CO & Brittney Olenick husband Steven of AZ. Grand kids Samantha Christensen, Tanner & Tyler Spence. We will miss his sense of humor and wit.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store