1/
William Olenick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
86 yrs old, from Chicago, passed peacefully 8-12-20 in Carbondale Colorado where he moved to be closer to 2 of 3 daughters. He owned Crown Engineering Co & loved flying planes among numerous other activities & pursuits. Preceded in death by parents Jack & Reva Olenick, brother Jerry, twin sister Nancy Herman. Survived by daughters, Teri Christensen husband Joe, Lori Spence husband Kim of CO & Brittney Olenick husband Steven of AZ. Grand kids Samantha Christensen, Tanner & Tyler Spence. We will miss his sense of humor and wit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved