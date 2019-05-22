|
Passed away suddenly, in Gettysburg, PA on May 13, 2019. Retired sergeant, Chicago Police Department, Marine Corp veteran. Loving husband to Jo Hubbs. Devoted Son to the late William J and the late Anne (Pat) Callahan. Loving stepfather to Megan (Rojir) McCrady and Rowan (Adam) Whitsitt. Doting grandfather to Rhiannon McCrady. Oldest brother to the late Mary Lawler, Raymond (Nancy), Anne (James), the late Thomas, Richard (Micki), Daniel, Rita (Bill) Hayes, Patricia (Ralph) Peck, James (Lori), and Kevin. Loving uncle and great uncle to many. In accordance with Bill's wishes, no services to be held. Donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation at www. cpdmemorial.org in his name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019