William P. Combs
William Patrick Combs, 54; born in Urbana, formerly of Evanston; passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, June 27, 2020, at home in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. After graduating from Evanston Township H.S. and earning his B.A. in Communication, Radio-Television-Film from University of Wisconsin-Madison, Bill traveled southeast Asia for six months with very close friends of his and later lived in Japan for two years, where he met the love of his life, Itoji. He loved film and music and worked as a Senior Property Manager for Colliers International where he was acknowledged as The Best Property Manager in recent years. Beloved husband of Itoji Kawasaki-Combs; devoted father of twins Mia and Darcy Combs; cherished son of Lois M. (the late Duncan MacDonald) Combs and the late Richard J. (the late Ann Peterson) Combs. Dear brother of Maureen (Rich) Balluff and Cheryl (the late Mark) Keene, fond uncle of Jason Sanchez and Hayley and Jamie Keene. Lifelong friend of many and a faithful companion of Finn, the brown dog. Commemoration of his hard battle to a cancer and celebration of Bill's life will be announced and held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Sarcoma Foundation https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 4, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Itoji, Darcy and Mia. You're in my thoughts and prayers.

With love,
Patrice Davies
Patrice Davies
Friend
