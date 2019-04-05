Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Resources
William P. Hayden, 90, of Dyer, IN formerly of Dolton, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved father of Kathleen (David) Kapala, Mary (Charlie) Shanks, Eileen (Robert) Sturm and Bill Hayden. Loving grandfather of Thomas (Peggy) Kapala, Jean (Jason) Brown, Mary Kapala and Bill Beneventi. Proud great grandfather of Nora and Sarah Brown, Nolan Thompson and Aidan Kapala. Cherished brother of Barbara (Late Robert) Sterning. Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Hayden and sister, Jean Soich. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 pm with a prayer service at 2:30 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Private interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Bill retired from Commonwealth Edison after 42 years of service. Bill was an avid gardener and a generous neighbor. He was a dedicated family man who was known for his kindness to animals. Bill was an active member of the community and often spoke at various senior group meetings. In lieu of flowers, contributions to in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
