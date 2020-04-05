|
83, died peacefully at his home in Chicago on March 30 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 63-years to Joan (Cliff), loving father of Nancy (Mark) Swanson, Bill (Nancy LaBreacht), Katie, Danny (Ann-Marie), the late baby Michael, cherished "Papa" of Anders (Teresa), Patrick, Ellen Swanson, Liam, Luke, Miles Hession, Michael O'Malley, Charlotte, Stella Hession, proud great-grandfather of Jaxon William Swanson, dear brother of the late Jack, favorite brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews, devoted dog walker to Veronica, "the best puppy in the whole wide world." Lifelong educator, counselor, and coach. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral at Old St. Patrick's Church will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Leo High School at leohighschool.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020