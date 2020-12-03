William P. O'Loughlin 69, Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved husband for 50 years of Cathy (nee Murphy). Extraordinary Dad of Kate O'Loughlin (Dave) Hladik and Bridget (Tim) O'Connell. Loving grandfather of Liam, Clare and Sean Hladik, Nolan and Nora O'Connell. "Favorite" son of the late Donald and Virginia O'Loughlin. Dear brother of Barb (Cal) Burley, Jim (the late Lou), Mike (Jane), Karen, and the late Bob, Don and John O'Loughlin. Devoted son-in-law of Maureen V. (the late Bart) Murphy. Loyal brother-in-law of Pat (the late Betsy) and Tom (Claudia) Murphy, Colleen (Bill) Bean, Denny Murphy, Eileen Freyer, and Maureen (Mike) Erickson. Adored uncle and granduncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill lived life to the fullest each and every day. Visitation Saturday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago from 9:30 am until time of Mass 11:00 am. Attendees for Mass must register using the link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-william2
. A livestream of the Mass is available at https://asimplestreaming.com/oloughlin
. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Illinois at Illinois.wish.org
or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
at mercyhome.org
. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com