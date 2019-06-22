Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
William P. Powers

William Powers, 85 of Waukegan passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Grove at the Lake in Zion, IL.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday. Fr. James Merold will officiate.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 22, 2019
