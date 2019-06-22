|
|
William Powers, 85 of Waukegan passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Grove at the Lake in Zion, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday. Fr. James Merold will officiate.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 22, 2019