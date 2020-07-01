William P. Quinn Sr, 84. Loving husband of the late Mary Lou (nee McInerney). Dear father of Anne (Steve) Hilbrich, William P. Quinn Jr. (Bridget), and Brian Quinn. Cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two. Brother of Leo (Maureen) Quinn, Mary Lou (Bill) Kearney, the late Peter (Mavis) and Thomas (Joan) Quinn. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. A private family Mass will be held Friday at St. Cajetan Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cara Foundation 237 S. Desplaines St. Chicago, IL 60601. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.