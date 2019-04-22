Home

Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
William P. Russell age 78, of St. Charles, IL passed away April 17, 2019. He was born to William and Harriet Russell in Cleveland, OH. Bill was raised in Glenview and a graduate of Glenbrook North. He was a proud graduate of Kenyon College and received a Masters from Loyola. As a Naval officer he served in Vietnam. His first career was with Illinois Bell/AT&T, from which he took an early retirement in 1993. He then decided to go back to school and get his Certification in Financial Planning and spent his second career as a CFP with Advance Capital. Bill was a sports fan - especially da Bears - and enjoyed golf, travel, and helping others.He is survived by his daughters; Christina Alderman, Ann (Larry Flachmeyer) Russell, Ellen (David) Brannegan, five grandchildren; William, Edie, Mallory, Maeve, Greer, and his sister-in-law Susan Russell of Darien, CT.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karen and brother Robert K. Russell.Memorial Services will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 26, 2019, at the St. Charles United Church of Christ 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles, IL 60175. Burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Russell Family Scholarship at Kenyon College, Gambier, OH.To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019
