Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
William Ryan
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
William P. Ryan Jr., Veteran Vietnam War, retired C.P.D. Beloved son of the late William Sr. and Patricia, nee Broderick. Loving brother of Kathleen Croft and the late Susan Walker, Patricia Gillen, and Michael Ryan. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Devoted step-father of Athena, Ron Jr., and Kelly. Loving grandfather of many. Visitation Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. Funeral service Saturday beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 10:00 am and processing to All Saints Cemetery for a committal service and entombment. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
