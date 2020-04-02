|
|
William Pfeiffer Smith, 68, died peacefully in his home in Lake Forest, Illinois on March 17, 2020.
Born March 1, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio to Frederick and Pfieffe Smith, Bill grew up as the fourth of five boys. His father was the CEO of Huffy Corporation, and his mother was a professional volunteer. Both prioritized business success and service to others in equal measure. Growing up on his family's farm, Bill's first job was an egg route. At the age of eight, he was given a dozen hens and a bankbook that indicated what he owed his father for the chickens. With his father as the financial advisor, Bill was responsible for all aspects of the business – feeding, collecting, and delivering the eggs, as well as inventory losses due to bicycle mishaps. This was the first introduction to a series of jobs that required punctuality, responsibility, problem solving, and financial planning – qualities that served Bill well in life. A graduate of the Hotchkiss School, Cornell University, and the University of Cincinnati College of Law, Bill began his career as a bond lawyer. He quickly developed an expertise in tax-exempt municipal bonds, in addition to hospital and airline restructuring. Over the past 24 years with McDermott, Will & Emery, Bill became a nation expert in municipal finance. Examples include multiple engagements in Chapter 9 cases of Detroit, Jefferson County, San Bernardino, Stockton, as well as a Title III case for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Bill's legal acumen was prized by his clients because of the creative and complex strategies that he was able to implement on their behalf.
In his professional life, Bill was renowned for his sharp wit. Whether in a negotiation, in front of a judge, or among his peers, Bill was an exceptional communicator. He played an active role in representing the firm through frequent speaking engagements. He had a strong work ethic that continued throughout his career; he was the first at his desk each morning, and he was meticulous in all aspects of his practice. Always generous and reliable with his time and intellect, Bill served as a mentor to young lawyers – whom he often counseled not to wear jeans on casual Fridays. Outside of work, he contributed his legal expertise to the City of Lake Forest, Lake Forest Open Lands Association, and other not-for-profit boards.
Friends and family will remember Bill for his generosity of spirit, clever turn of phrase, endless optimism, and unwavering devotion to his wife of 41 years, Kiki. Of all his accomplishments, Bill was most proud of his four children they raised. His values and personal qualities have set a standard for his children.
In addition to Kiki, he is survived by Hilary Cronheim (David and Cricket) of Bernardsville, New Jersey; Duncan Smith of Lenox, Massachusetts; Lydia Smith (Thomas Browne) of London, England; and Beatrice Smith of Hobe Sound, Florida. He will be memorialized when his family and friends can safely gather to celebrate his life. A scholarship fund has been set up in Bill's name. Contributions can be made in Bill's honor to The William Pfeiffer Smith Memorial, 300 North Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, Illinois 60045. To share a memory of Bill, Please send notes to [email protected] . Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020