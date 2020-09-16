William P. Sullivan, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Penny L. Becker-Sullivan; loving father of William (Martha); Katherine (Matthew) Mihalka; Thomas; and Brian; devoted son of the late Edward and Mary Sullivan. Visitation Saturday September 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Audubon Society (audubon.org
) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191