William P. Sullivan
William P. Sullivan, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Penny L. Becker-Sullivan; loving father of William (Martha); Katherine (Matthew) Mihalka; Thomas; and Brian; devoted son of the late Edward and Mary Sullivan. Visitation Saturday September 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Audubon Society (audubon.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
