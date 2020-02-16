|
|
Reverend William P. Welsh, age 85. Ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago, December 18, 1960, Fr. Welsh served in many parishes, including St. Francis Xavier, Wilmette; St. Sabina, Chicago; St. Benedict, Irving Park Rd., Chicago; St. Emily, Mt. Prospect; St. Theresa, Palatine; Infant Jesus of Prague, Flossmoor; and St. Lambert, Skokie, until his June, 2004, retirement. After retirement, he served as chaplain for the Carmelite Sisters in Des Plaines. Beloved son of the late William P. and Sylvia; loving brother of Mary Jo (the late Dr. Lee) Simon, Michael (Christine) Welsh, and the late Sylvia Jean Welsh; dear uncle of John, Stephen and the late Daniel Simon, Laurie Jean and Mary Sarah Welsh; cherished great-uncle of James Simon and Kaylee (John) McCombs. Visitation, Tuesday, February 18, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, February 19, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123; The Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 1101 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL, 60016; or a . For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020