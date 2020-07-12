1/1
William Pappas
William Pappas, 91, of Glenview; at rest July 9, 2020. Beloved brother of Helen (the late Curt) Lulias and the late Peter T. Pappas. Fond uncle of Cheryl (Peter O'Brien) Lulias, Jennifer Lulias, Curt Lulias, Allison (Brian) Falk. Dear great uncle of Olivia and William O'Brien and Andrew and Michael Falk. Loving partner of the late Marlene Robl. Services and Interment private. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Voluntary Services, (135) 5000 South Fifth St. Hines, IL 60141 or www.pay.gov and select Hines VA Hospital.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
william was a very nice man and George
And I thought he was congenial.
Our condolences
George and Helen karkazis
Karkazis
Friend
