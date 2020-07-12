William Pappas, 91, of Glenview; at rest July 9, 2020. Beloved brother of Helen (the late Curt) Lulias and the late Peter T. Pappas. Fond uncle of Cheryl (Peter O'Brien) Lulias, Jennifer Lulias, Curt Lulias, Allison (Brian) Falk. Dear great uncle of Olivia and William O'Brien and Andrew and Michael Falk. Loving partner of the late Marlene Robl. Services and Interment private. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Voluntary Services, (135) 5000 South Fifth St. Hines, IL 60141 or www.pay.gov
and select Hines VA Hospital.