William Patrick O'Neill
1938 - 2020
May 17, 1938 – August 18, 2020

William Patrick O'Neill passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Loving father of Bill (Katherine) O'Neill, Kate (Kevin) McShane, Ellen (Bill) Rourke, Ann (Jim) Crago. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Jack, Charlie, Nora, Owen, Peter, Jimmy, Billy, Kevin, Franny and Lucy. Cherished brother of Sister Mary O.P., Sharon O'Neill, Tom (Debbie) O'Neill and Eileen (Ron) Van de Walle. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia (Pat) Monahan, the late Fran (Jack) Donlan, and the late James Carty. Uncle to many and a friend to all. No visitation. Memorial Mass will be held privately.

In honor of Bill, please consider making a gift to the Hanson Center at https://www.raygraham.org/



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
