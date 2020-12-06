1/
william phifer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share william's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William B. Phifer, age 64,passed away November 28th. Billy was the son of the late Lorraine and John Phifer. Loving brother of Dr.John Phifer, Frank Phifer (Mindy), Anita, Dr.James Phifer and Robert. Cherished Uncle of Jessica (David) Schubert, Joseph Phifer, Heather [John] Bailey, Hollenia Russell, Jake Phifer (Maya), Dylan Phifer, Ben Phifer and Brett Phifer. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who loved Billy. Billys life will be celebrated in a memorial at a future date. Memorials may be made in his name to: Shady Oaks Camp For People with Disabilities,16300 Parker Rd, Homer Glen,IL 60491


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved