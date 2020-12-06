William B. Phifer, age 64,passed away November 28th. Billy was the son of the late Lorraine and John Phifer. Loving brother of Dr.John Phifer, Frank Phifer (Mindy), Anita, Dr.James Phifer and Robert. Cherished Uncle of Jessica (David) Schubert, Joseph Phifer, Heather [John] Bailey, Hollenia Russell, Jake Phifer (Maya), Dylan Phifer, Ben Phifer and Brett Phifer. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who loved Billy. Billys life will be celebrated in a memorial at a future date. Memorials may be made in his name to: Shady Oaks Camp For People with Disabilities,16300 Parker Rd, Homer Glen,IL 60491





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store