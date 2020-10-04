William "Bill" Pluta, of Willow Springs, born and raised in Chicago, IL then Justice IL. Longtime employment with Illinois Housing Development Authority and similar former roles with City of Austin, TX., State of Texas and City of Baton Rouge, LA. Loving son of the late Edwin and Helen, fond brother of Joseph (Wanda Underwood) and uncle of their son Michael, as well as brother of James and the late Christopher. Close friends with Clint Yonkers, Charlotte Flickinger, Peter Lennon, Dave Brinker and Lou Renfroe and many more friends and colleagues and a host of relatives. Capacity limits, face mask required, and social distancing in effect. Visitation, Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave, Justice, IL.
Funeral service, Friday, October 9, 2020 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to American Cancer Society
, American Kidney Foundation or National Housing Foundation. For more info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com