Beloved brother of Mary (Mike) Wasik; loving uncle of Mark (fiancé Olivia Guenther) Wasik, and Nicholas (fiancé Kellee Hartjen) Wasik; cherished cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Casimir and Florence Prus. In 2006, Bill founded Beagle Computers, Inc., a computer sales, service, and networking company. He designed and maintained computers for many dental, medical, and other offices. Before he started to work with his business clients, Bill also taught CAD and UNIX at Triton College for 11 years. He will be remembered for his generous heart and sense of humor by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Ladislaus Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Tyler E. Zawatski, Director/Manager. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020