Rev. William Quiceno, 91, passed away on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth neé Tabares, his children Henry (Lucilla), Joel (MariaEugenia), Kenneth, Sivia, Febe (Daniel) Janssen, Ilse, Joy Judy (Alfred) Collins, Ruth Patricia (Luis M.) Sanabria and William A. (Andrea). He was a loving grandfather of twenty and great grandfather of thirteen. A Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 5pm at United Christian Church, 1055 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago IL 60614. For more information call 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019