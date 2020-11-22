1/1
William R. Charleston
1927 - 2020
'Uncle Bill', age 93, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Cherished uncle of Maureen Norman, Jeanie Taggart, Patti Sacco, Carol Otten, John Malamazian, the late Jim Charleston and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Harriet Charleston, his brother James Charleston, and his sister Millie Malamazian. Uncle Bill was born and raised in Franklin Park, IL. He was a US Navy Veteran, a member of the Franklin Park American Legion Post #974, and a retired Chicago Public School Teacher and Counselor. An avid golfer who played The Old Course at St. Andrews. He was also an enthusiastic bowler, gifted story teller, and a world traveler. Uncle Bill will be remembered for his wit, humor, and generosity. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service had been held. Bill has been interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bill's name to the John D Malamazian Endowed Memorial scholarship Fund at Western Michigan University are appreciated. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
