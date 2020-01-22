Chicago Tribune Obituaries
William R. Cottle Obituary
William R. 'Billy' Cottle, 86, passed away on January 17. Beloved husband of Judith. Father of Julia Cottle, James (Windee) Cottle, and Elizabeth (Tracy) Ross. Brother of Marcia Cottle and the late Robert Cottle. Grandfather of Camilo, Benjamin, Elias, and Zoe. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gameskeeper for birds, chipmunks, squirrels, and turtles. Private burial. Celebration of life later. Memorial contributions may be made to ACLU Chicago, www.aclu-il.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
