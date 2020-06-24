William R. Geary, 77 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband for over 50 years of Karen Geary (nee Formanski); loving father of Shawn (Meg) Geary, Terry Geary, Bridget Geary, Kevin (Amy) Geary, Maureen Geary, Eric Geary and Megan (Evan) Kile; devoted grandfather of Anna, Emme, Kate, Margo, Mekdes, Lukas, Julian, Emma, Aiden, Taylor, Declan and McKenna; fond brother of Robert Geary, James (Fran) Geary and Daniel (Debbe) Geary. The family is grateful for how many people would wish to celebrate Bill's life, but due to the current circumstances, they ask that all services be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Just One Dash, a nonprofit organization established by Bill's son, Terry. Just One Dash 21660 Field Prkwy., Deer Park, IL 60010. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.