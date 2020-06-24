William R. Geary
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Geary, 77 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband for over 50 years of Karen Geary (nee Formanski); loving father of Shawn (Meg) Geary, Terry Geary, Bridget Geary, Kevin (Amy) Geary, Maureen Geary, Eric Geary and Megan (Evan) Kile; devoted grandfather of Anna, Emme, Kate, Margo, Mekdes, Lukas, Julian, Emma, Aiden, Taylor, Declan and McKenna; fond brother of Robert Geary, James (Fran) Geary and Daniel (Debbe) Geary. The family is grateful for how many people would wish to celebrate Bill's life, but due to the current circumstances, they ask that all services be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Just One Dash, a nonprofit organization established by Bill's son, Terry. Just One Dash 21660 Field Prkwy., Deer Park, IL 60010. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved